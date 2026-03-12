Perifo gradient light tube large

$375.00

Large black gradient light tube with a slim rectangular shape, matte finish, and visible color transitions along the length.
Item no longer available

About the Perifo gradient light tube large

With a large gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to a larger part of your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Blends white and color light
  • 1840 lumen
  • 29.5 watts
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay