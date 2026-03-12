Perifo linear light bar

$250.00

Black Perifo linear light bar with a rectangular shape, matte finish, emitting pink light along its lower edge.
Item no longer available

About the Perifo linear light bar

Give larger spaces some color! Click the black linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 1700 lumen
  • 29 watts
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay