Hue Essential strip light 10m

Close up of front of Light Strip Hue Essential strip light 10m
Temporarily out of stock

About the Hue Essential strip light 10m

The Hue Essential strip light is the simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambiance by washing walls with a gradient of colorful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily install and conceal the strip light behind TV setups, under bookshelves, or behind bedroom furniture. Customize the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes. 

  • Customizable scenes and effects
  • RGBIC technology
  • Cut to fit any space
  • Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
  • App and voice control

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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@grovewoodjoinery

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