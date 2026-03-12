Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"
About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"
Elevate your Hue home entertainment experience with the Play gradient strip light pro. OmniGlow technology creates ultra-smooth, uniform wall-washing gradient effects that match the content of movies and shows. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise color matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync, or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the strip light to create the perfect ambiance for watching TV. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customize with the award-winning Hue app.
- Ultra-smooth gradient wall washing
- OmniGlow technology
- Chromasync precision color matching
- Suitable for TVs up to 65"
- Sync device and Hue app required
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103168641
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length
- 2,500 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103168641
- Net weight
- 0.62 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.9 kg
- Height
- 257 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 257 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447904
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 20
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 24
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall height
- 8.5 mm
- Overall length
- 2,500 mm
- Overall width
- 17 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 330 mm
- String light length
- 2,500 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- TV
The bulb
- Form factor
- 17mm*8.5mm*2500mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available