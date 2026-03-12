Bring the ambiance of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, backyard, or front door, this outdoor wall light brings decorative omnidirectional light in tunable color or warm-to-cool white tones. Personalize every moment from dusk to dawn — set the mood for 'al fresco' dining or relaxing under the stars. Get extra peace of mind as night falls, set the light to true bright white light to see who's there or find your way. Chromasync ensures precise color matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless ambiance. The light’s dual-layer diffuser delivers soft, uniform light by smoothing harsh LED dots and reducing glare, while adding UV resistance to prevent yellowing over time. Install this weather-resistant, IP-44-rated light on on walls or ceilings around the outside of your home to get light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control — even while you're away from home, customization options, and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

Tunable white and color light

Weather-resistant (IP44)

Powershield anti-stain coating

Wall or ceiling installation

App and voice control