It’s the smart way to light your back garden – literally. Our broad collection of lights means you can light your outdoor space the way you want.
Discover our most popular outdoor light fixtures
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
$214.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
$369.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$244.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
$229.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
$309.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light with 40W Power Supply
$359.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
$294.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor pedestal
$259.95
Hue White
Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light
$214.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$244.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$169.95
Hue White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
$294.95
Watch Low-volt outdoor lights in action
Low-volt makes it easy to expand your outdoor collection no matter where your wiring is. Place your lights anywhere you like, connect them together and plug in the power supply.
Easy to install and extend
The Low-volt collection was designed to make smart lighting simple: you can connect multiple lights to a single power supply unit, plug it into any standard wall outlet and immediately start lighting your space.
Design your outdoor space
You don’t have to be a designer to decorate your yard – the Hue app does it for you. See what scenes would look best on your outdoor lights in the Hue scene gallery.
Get to know Philips Hue
Discover outdoor smart lighting
Install LED lights outdoors that connect to the Philips Hue smart lighting system – and bring your outdoors to life with light.
Be welcomed home with light
Use the Welcome home automation to be welcomed home with smart light! Light up your front yard, porch or driveway when you arrive home – automatically.
Feel safer with smart light
Make it look like you’re home when you’re away with the Mimic presence automation, which turns your lights on and off based on the normal activity in that room.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.