This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light — even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb — into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features

Product highlights
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Add any light to your Hue system
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Inconspicuous, compact design

The Philips Hue Smart plug was designed to blend into any environment. Small, white, and with a subtle design, the Smart plug allows you to add any light to your Hue system without any added wires or hassle.

