Create an extra-captivating atmosphere for your gaming with gaming room lights. Dot a mix of bulbs, lamps, and lightstrips around your game room and set them to any color.
There’s a color for every game!
Create a colorful vibe that complements your gaming session perfectly. Set your gaming lights to soft greens for an armchair football tournament or deep red and orange for an action-filled adventure. There are millions of colors to choose from — you decide!
Supercharge your screens
Make your screen the glowing centerpiece of your gaming room by attaching lightstrips to the back of your monitors or TV. Want the ultimate immersive gaming experience? Sync your lights to react to all the on-screen action using one of the Hue sync apps or sync devices.
See how others game
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
@xlightningstars
@code.furkan
@oct.days
@paulo.g.c
@keebphotography
@wooferinc
@shubamz
@alsayed.gamer
@dantimm_
@gonzunajm
Guide to gaming room smart lighting
How should I light my gaming room?
How should I light my gaming room?
Which smart lights work best in a gaming room?
Which smart lights work best in a gaming room?
How do I sync my game room lighting with a PC or TV?
How do I sync my game room lighting with a PC or TV?
More smart gaming room lighting ideas
5 cool things to do with color smart lights
Description: Discover all the different ways color-changing LED light bulbs can be put to good use — from transforming your TV-watching experience to setting smart signals.
Explore more smart gaming room light tips
Get the ultimate gaming experience with smart lighting tips from Philips Hue. Learn how to sync your gaming lights to your screen for the perfect gaming atmosphere.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.