Support
Kitchen lighting

Kitchen lighting

Add a pinch of smart to your kitchen lighting! No matter your taste, Philips Hue help you bring a little more flavor (and color) to your kitchen.

Shop kitchen lights
Modern kitchen with bright white kitchen lighting

Kitchen lights: day and night

Smart kitchen lights make cooking easier and more enjoyable than ever! Use bright tones for focusing on creating your dish and softer warm ones while enjoying the meal.

Best kitchen lights for everyday lighting

Black Friday 2= -30%
Slim Downlight 6 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$79.99

Black Friday 2= -30%
Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Being ceiling light white

Hue White ambiance

Being ceiling light white

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$294.99

Black Friday 2= -30%
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 40 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 40 inch

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$49.99

Black Friday 2= -30%
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$134.99

30% off
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$349.99

$244.99

25% off
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)

Up to 806 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$169.99

$127.49

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Hue White and color ambiance

Centris 2-spot ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

$299.99

Temporarily out of stock

40% off
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Up to 806 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

$29.99

Temporarily out of stock

Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$249.99

Shop all kitchen lights
Modern kitchen lit with kitchen track lighting

Task-to-mood kitchen lighting

With smart kitchen lighting, you can make the heart of your home ready for anything. Bright white light helps you prep a meal, while softer tones transform it into the perfect entertaining space.

image by janarts containing Furniture, Countertop, Property, Cabinetry, Table

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by janarts containing Furniture, Countertop, Property, Cabinetry, Table

@janarts

image by huisje_azul containing Window, Cabinetry, Light, Sink, Wood

@huisje_azul

image by inciyuyucu containing Plant, Property, Table, Wood, Houseplant

@inciyuyucu

image by snaideroamsterdam containing Furniture, Table, Building, Cabinetry, Plant

@snaideroamsterdam

image by anonymous containing Furniture, Purple, Light, Chair, Interior design

@airtibo

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Chair, Couch

@living_in_ladepladsen

image by anonymous containing Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Countertop

@luckyenki

Guide to kitchen smart lighting

What color light is best for kitchens?

How do I lighten up a dark kitchen?

What is the best lighting for a kitchen island?

More smart kitchen lighting ideas

6 Kitchen lighting ideas

6 Kitchen lighting ideas

The best kitchen lighting ideas from the experts at Hue. Brighten up all areas of your kitchen to help you cook, decorate, relax, and socialize.

Explore more kitchen lighting ideas
Guide to kitchen recessed lighting

Guide to kitchen recessed lighting

Recessed lighting suits all types of kitchens. Need inspiration? Read our guide of how to best use recessed lighting in your kitchen

Explore more kitchen recessed lighting tips

Explore other rooms

Living room lighting

Bedroom lighting
Bathroom lighting

Bathroom lighting

Dining room lighting

Home office lighting

Front and backyard lighting
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay