Dining room lighting

Whether it's a romantic dinner, family gathering, or a day of working from home, Philips Hue has smart dining room lights that can adjust to any occasion.

Transform meals with dining room lights

Want the ambiance of a restaurant at home? Make dinner as intimate or lively as you want with a tap in the Philips Hue app. Set warm, cozy tones for a weeknight meal, or opt for bright, fun colors during a dinner party with friends.

New
Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$169.99

Temporarily out of stock

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$69.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$20.00

Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$74.99

Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$249.99

Create a starter kit
Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$134.99

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$199.99

Temporarily out of stock

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft

$99.99

Smart button

Smart Button

Smart button

Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount

$39.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$109.99

Create a starter kit
Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$64.99

Light your dining room for entertaining

Every get-together needs the perfect soundtrack — and with Philips Hue, you can make your dining room lights dance right along to the music.

Best dining room lights for entertaining

New
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Hue White ambiance

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Warm-to-cool white light

$44.99

Temporarily out of stock

Being ceiling light

Hue White ambiance

Being ceiling light

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

image by dutchguy84 containing Table, Furniture, White, Building, Wood

image by anonymous containing Table, Property, Furniture, Chair, Building

image by anonymous containing Plant, Furniture, Table, Chair, Lighting

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Light, Wood

image by myhomeofzodiac containing Table, Furniture, Window blind, Window, Houseplant

image by nyifaget containing Property, Window, Furniture, Blue, Building

