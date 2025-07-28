Support
LED light bundles

Smart lighting bundles

Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.

14 products
All products Starter Kits (3) Bulbs (26) Lightstrips (18) Security (23)
Warm-to-cool white

Warm-to-cool white

(1)

Colored light

Colored light

(3)

Gradient

Gradient

(2)

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light

$404.97

$364.47

Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera

Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

$689.97

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
80 inch base lightstrip + 40 inch extension

$289.98

$260.98

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*

$119.97

$107.97

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack

Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere

$104.97

$94.47

15% off
Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
80 inch lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features

$214.97

$182.72

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors

Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors
 Two Secure contact sensors
Two indoor sensors
Control with the Philips Hue app
*requires Hue Bridge

$289.96

$260.96

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors + Bridge

Bundle: 4x Secure contact sensors + 2x motion sensors + Bridge
Bridge included
Four Secure contact sensors
Two Indoor sensor
Control with the Philips Hue app

$359.95

$305.96

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure contact sensors + 1x motion sensors + Bridge

Bundle: 3x Secure contact sensors + 1x motion sensors + Bridge
Bridge included
Three Secure contact sensors
One Indoor sensor
Control with the Philips Hue app

$264.96

$225.22

10% off
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip
White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)

$299.98

$269.98

Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included

$554.97

Almost out of stock

Exclusive
Close up of front of Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (black)

Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (black)
Includes Lightguide bulb
Includes 3D printed lamp base
Seamless fit between bulb and base
Made with recycled materials

$189.98

Almost out of stock

1-12 of 14

Guide to smart lighting bundles

Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?

What items come in a lighting bundle?

Learn about smart LED lighting bundles

What is smart lighting?

Get to know smart lighting, what it is, how it works, and more with this handy guide.
Color-changing LED bulbs in Hue lighting bundles

5 ways to use color-changing light bulbs

Get tips for using color-capable lights to help you upgrade any room in your home.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay