What is track lighting?

The brilliance of track lighting comes from three essential components: the power supply unit, the tracks and connectors, and the lighting fixtures.

There are three types of track lighting power supply units. What’s most effective for you will depend on your design and requirements. Choose from:

Ceiling end units : Strategically positioned at the end of the track

You can link the versatile tracks and connectors together to configure the track lighting system that best fits your needs. Philips Hue Perifo lets you select from:

0.5 m tracks : Ideal for tight turns and small track lighting arrangements

: Guides track lighting gracefully around corners Internal corner connector: Enables smooth turns in the opposite direction as an external corner connector

Different track lighting fixtures accommodate different lighting needs and preferences. Philips Hue Perifo allows you to pick from: