What is smart lighting?

Philips Hue creates a cohesive and expandable smart lighting ecosystem. Whether you start with a single bulb or a whole-home setup, the system is designed to grow with your lifestyle.

You can personalise multiple rooms, create customised scenes and even sync your lights with music, films or games for a richer, more immersive atmosphere. Philips Hue smart lighting components like the Sync box and the Hue app, you can transform your TV or gaming set-up by matching your lights to the on-screen action in real time, while smart strip lights with gradient technology blend multiple colours at once for seamless, cinematic effects. Updated product innovations – like more responsive syncing, richer colour output and improved smart controls – allow your living room to shift into vibrant, reactive lighting for gaming or film nights, then effortlessly transition to soft, warm tones for reading or winding down. This adaptability ensures that your lighting always enhances your activity, mood and overall experience at home.