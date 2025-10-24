Buckram quadruple spotlight
With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spotlight in white, you get four points of light to brighten the room. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more smart light features.
Current price is £179.99
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal