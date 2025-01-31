Turn your next gaming session or movie night into a full sensory experience.
- Works with any HDMI device
- Seamless light syncing
- Easy to install yourself
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.
Product highlights
- Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
- No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
Game-changing sync
Customize with the app
Use the Hue Sync mobile app to easily control your Hue sync box 8K: change the intensity of your lights, adjust their brightness, and change the sync mode.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use your voice, the Hue app or your TV remote to control your setup.
Use your TV remote
Configure any infrared TV remote to control your sync box just the way you want it.
Add up to 4 HDMI devices
Connect and sync all your media devices – from your favorite gaming consoles to your go-to streaming devices. The Hue sync box 8K is compatible with the latest HDMI 2.1 devices. It doesn't sync with TV apps.
Arrange a virtual version of your room
Use the Hue app to connect your lights for the best light syncing experience in your room. By creating an Entertainment area, you can arrange a virtual version of your room and sync up to 10 Hue lights to your preference.
Create the ideal syncing experience
With the Hue Sync app, you can customize your light intensity and brightness and set your sync mode to your preference.
Questions & Answers
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
10,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non-condensing)
Operational temperature
0 °C - 40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Power adapter included
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514458666
Net weight
0.85 kg
Gross weight
1.13 kg
Height
183 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
248.5 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003499601
Packaging information
EAN
8719514458666
Power
Power Supply
100 - 240 V
Power consumption
Adapter voltage
12
Standby power consumption
0.8
Power Consumption
7
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.59 kg
Net weight
1.30 lb
Height
2.53 cm
Length
20.0 cm
Width
10.83 cm
Height
1.00 in
Length
7.90 in
Width
4.30 in
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lifetime
10000hrs
Mains power
100–240 V
Class of protection
Class II
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
The switch
IP rating
IP20
What's in the box
Power adapter
Yes
HDMI Sync Box
Yes
HDMI cable
Yes
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Ports
4
IR receiver
Yes
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
HDMI
Yes
Video resolution
8K60Hz,4K120Hz,4K 60Hz; 1080p 120Hz; HDR10+ & Dolby Vision.
CEC
Yes
Video formats
HDR10+; Dolby Vision
Audio formats
Dolby Atmos
Supported
Bluetooth 5 for installation with WIFI
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
