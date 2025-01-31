Support
  • Works with any HDMI device
  • Seamless light syncing
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

£299.99

Product highlights

  • Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
  • No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Game-changing sync

Turn your next gaming session or movie night into a full sensory experience.

Front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K showing white LED.

Customize with the app

Use the Hue Sync mobile app to easily control your Hue sync box 8K: change the intensity of your lights, adjust their brightness, and change the sync mode.

A colorfully lit room with a wall-mounted TV displaying a split-screen racing game. An overlay of the Hue app displays the Home tab.

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.

Two men on couch laughing while playing a video game using their voices to control the Hue sync box.

Control your way

Use your voice, the Hue app or your TV remote to control your setup.

Use your TV remote

Configure any infrared TV remote to control your sync box just the way you want it.

Woman pressing a button on her TV remote with colourful TV and lighting in background.
Icons on top of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K that show compatible devices: set-top box, media player, gaming console, streaming dongles.

Add up to 4 HDMI devices

Connect and sync all your media devices – from your favorite gaming consoles to your go-to streaming devices. The Hue sync box 8K is compatible with the latest HDMI 2.1 devices. It doesn't sync with TV apps.

Hue app's Entertainment area setup screen shown on a mobile device.

Arrange a virtual version of your room

Use the Hue app to connect your lights for the best light syncing experience in your room. By creating an Entertainment area, you can arrange a virtual version of your room and sync up to 10 Hue lights to your preference.

Overlay of the Hue app's Entertainment area creation screen on a living room with wall-mounted TV displaying a racing video game.

Create the ideal syncing experience

With the Hue Sync app, you can customize your light intensity and brightness and set your sync mode to your preference.

Questions & Answers

What video formats do the sync box 4K and sync box 8K support?

Is there a difference in design between the sync box 4K and the sync box 8K?

Which sync box should I get — the 4K or the 8K?

What does the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box do?

What video and audio formats does the sync box support?

What media devices does the Hue sync box support?

Does the sync box support the latest gaming consoles?

How many HDMI devices does the Hue sync box support?

Is an HDMI cable included with the Hue sync box?

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Synthetic

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

10,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non-condensing)

Operational temperature

0 °C - 40 °C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Power adapter included

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514458666

Net weight

0.85 kg

Gross weight

1.13 kg

Height

183 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

248.5 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003499601

Packaging information

EAN

8719514458666

Power

Power Supply

100 - 240 V

Power consumption

Adapter voltage

12

Standby power consumption

0.8

Power Consumption

7

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.59 kg

Net weight

1.30 lb

Height

2.53 cm

Length

20.0 cm

Width

10.83 cm

Height

1.00 in

Length

7.90 in

Width

4.30 in

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lifetime

10000hrs

Mains power

100–240 V

Class of protection

Class II

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

The switch

IP rating

IP20

What's in the box

Power adapter

Yes

HDMI Sync Box

Yes

HDMI cable

Yes

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Ports

4

IR receiver

Yes

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

HDMI

Yes

Video resolution

8K60Hz,4K120Hz,4K 60Hz; 1080p 120Hz; HDR10+ & Dolby Vision.

CEC

Yes

Video formats

HDR10+; Dolby Vision

Audio formats

Dolby Atmos

Supported

Bluetooth 5 for installation with WIFI

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

