Front and back garden lights

Celebrating something? Dress up your back garden with colourful smart light to match the moment. Going away? Get extra peace of mind by pairing your smart porch lights with motion sensors.

A group of friends dine outdoors surrounded by colourful smart lighting set to shades of purple and warm orange.

Back garden lighting to set the mood

Whether you’re dining al fresco in the summer or hunkering down under a blanket on crisp Autumn evenings, you can use smart light to make any outdoor moment magical.

Best back garden lights for mood lighting

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£319.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£99.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
1 x 2 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£124.99

Item almost out of stock

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Exclusive
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£109.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
1 x 5 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£214.99

A man approaches a front door lit by two wall lanterns connected to an outdoor motion sensor.

Porch lights for peace of mind

Turn your outdoor smart lights into security lights. Pair them with sensors to help deter unwanted visitors, whether you’re home or away.

Best back garden and porch lights to help you feel safe

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
PSU sold separately

£144.99

£130.50

Create a starter kit
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£64.99

Lucca Outdoor wall light

Hue White

Lucca Outdoor wall light
Includes E27 LED bulb
Warm White light (2700K)
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£89.99

Item almost out of stock

Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

£149.99

Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

£149.99

Secure wired camera

Hue

Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included

£129.99

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
1080p HD video
White and colour light
Wires in to home's electricity

£259.99

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

