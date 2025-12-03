Support
Dining room lighting

Dining room lighting

Whether it's a romantic dinner, family gathering or a day of working from home, Philips Hue has smart dining room lights that can adjust to any occasion.

Shop dining room lights
Dining room lights: transform meals

Transform meals with dining room lights

Want the ambience of a restaurant at home? Make dinner as intimate or lively as you want with a tap in the Philips Hue app. Set warm, cosy tones for a weeknight meal or opt for bright, fun colours during a dinner party with friends.

You might also like these...

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£49.99

Exclusive
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£109.99

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£32.99

Create a starter kit
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

£63.99

Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£199.99

Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£44.99

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£32.99

Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
500 smart colour LEDs
40-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£319.99

Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Temporarily out of stock

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£19.99

OmniGlow strip light 3 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 3 m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

£119.99

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£19.99

Create a starter kit
Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£19.99

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

Bendable, cuttable and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres

£59.99

Temporarily out of stock

Shop all dining room lights
Dining room lighting for entertaining

Light your dining room for entertaining

Every get-together needs the perfect soundtrack — and with Philips Hue, you can make your dining room lights dance right along to the music.

Best dining room lights for entertaining

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£419.99

Temporarily out of stock

Centris 3-spot cross ceiling light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Centris 3-spot cross ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£399.99

Temporarily out of stock

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£299.99

3-pack Milliskin recessed spotlight

Hue White Ambiance

3-pack Milliskin recessed spotlight

3 x GU10 Bulb
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£99.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flourish table light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Flourish table light

Includes E27 LED bulb
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£129.99

Temporarily out of stock

Being ceiling light

Hue White Ambiance

Being ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£179.99

Item almost out of stock

1-pack G125 E27 Filament Globe

Hue White Ambiance Filament

1-pack G125 E27 Filament Globe

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£44.99

Item almost out of stock

Shop all dining room lights

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

@kimiefalk

image by dutchguy84 containing Table, Furniture, White, Building, Wood

@dutchguy84

image by anonymous containing Table, Property, Furniture, Chair, Building

@derby.shire.home

image by anonymous containing Plant, Furniture, Table, Chair, Lighting

@ingbertsen

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

@Wouter van Foeken

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Light, Wood

@klusjesmam

image by myhomeofzodiac containing Table, Furniture, Window blind, Window, Houseplant

@myhomeofzodiac

image by nyifaget containing Property, Window, Furniture, Blue, Building

@nyifaget

Guide to dining room lighting

What colour light is best for dining rooms?

How high should a dining room light be above a table?

Should dining room and kitchen lights match?

More smart dining room lighting ideas

Under-cabinet lighting tips

Under-cabinet lighting tips

Under-cabinet lighting is a stylish way to add ambiance and provide task lighting. Discover how to best use LED strip lights under your cabinets.

Explore under-cabinet lighting ideas
How smart lighting can transform your dining room experience

How smart lighting can transform your dining room experience

Ever wonder what smart lighting is? Here's a simple breakdown of how smart lights work and what you can do with them

Explore smart lighting solutions

Explore other rooms

Living room lighting

Bedroom lighting

Kitchen lighting
Bathroom lighting

Bathroom lighting

Bathroom lighting

Home office lighting

Front and backyard lighting
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay