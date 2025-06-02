Support
Bathroom lighting

Smart bathroom lights can help you wake up in the morning, wind down in the evening and make your bathroom an oasis.

Feel better with bathroom lighting

Feel more supported during your daily tasks — from applying makeup in the morning to brushing your teeth before bed — with bathroom lighting that offers the perfect brightness and colour for any moment of the day.

Best bathroom lights for well-being

Set the mood with bathroom lights

Use smart bathroom lighting to transform your space into your own personal spa! Choose warm, soothing tones to help you relax and unwind during “you” time.

Best bathroom lights for mood lighting

Guide to smart bathroom lighting

What is the best type of lighting for a bathroom?

What colour light is best for the bathroom?

How should I position bathroom vanity lights?

More smart bathroom lighting ideas

Bathroom lighting ideas

Find cool tips on bathroom lighting - from wall lights to vanity mirror lights, and more.

Bathroom ceiling light fixtures: How to choose them

Read about which bathroom ceiling lights best fit your project and get inspired by Philips Hue bathroom ceiling light ideas!

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

