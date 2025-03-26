Add a pinch of smart to your kitchen lighting! No matter your taste, Philips Hue helps you bring a little more flavour (and colour) to your kitchen.
Kitchen lights: day and night
Smart kitchen lights make cooking easier and more enjoyable than ever! Use bright tones for focusing on creating your dish and softer warm ones while enjoying the meal.
Best kitchen lights for everyday lighting
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
£139.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight
£59.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight
£59.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
£79.99
£63.99
Hue White Ambiance
Enrave large ceiling lamp
£229.99
Hue White Ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
£179.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Ensis pendant light
£429.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube large
£189.99
Hue White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
£59.99
Hue White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight
£29.99
Hue White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight
£29.99
Hue White Ambiance
Enrave pendant
£269.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Hue White
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£89.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Task-to-mood kitchen lighting
With smart kitchen lighting, you can make the heart of your home ready for anything. Bright white light helps you prep a meal, while softer tones transform it into the perfect entertaining space.
Best kitchen lights for mood lighting
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Perifo linear light bar
£169.99
Hue
Perifo rail 1 m
£59.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
£99.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
£79.99
£63.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
£209.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Flourish pendant light
£374.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£169.99
£101.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
£17.99
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
@janarts
@huisje_azul
@inciyuyucu
@snaideroamsterdam
@airtibo
@living_in_ladepladsen
@luckyenki
Guide to kitchen smart lighting
What colour light is best for kitchens?
What colour light is best for kitchens?
How do I lighten up a dark kitchen?
How do I lighten up a dark kitchen?
What is the best lighting for a kitchen island?
What is the best lighting for a kitchen island?
More smart kitchen lighting ideas
6 Kitchen lighting ideas
The best kitchen lighting ideas from the experts at Hue. Brighten up all areas of your kitchen to help you cook, decorate, relax and socialise.
Guide to kitchen recessed lighting
Recessed lighting suits all types of kitchens. Need inspiration? Read our guide of how to best use recessed lighting in your kitchen