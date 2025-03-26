Support
Kitchen lighting

Kitchen lighting

Add a pinch of smart to your kitchen lighting! No matter your taste, Philips Hue helps you bring a little more flavour (and colour) to your kitchen.

Shop kitchen lights
Modern kitchen with bright white kitchen lighting

Kitchen lights: day and night

Smart kitchen lights make cooking easier and more enjoyable than ever! Use bright tones for focusing on creating your dish and softer warm ones while enjoying the meal.

Best kitchen lights for everyday lighting

Black Friday 2= -30%
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

GU10 – smart spotlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Temporarily out of stock

GU10 – smart spotlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Temporarily out of stock

20% off
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

£63.99

Enrave large ceiling lamp

Hue White Ambiance

Enrave large ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£229.99

Item almost out of stock

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Hue White Ambiance

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£179.99

Black Friday 2= -30%
Ensis pendant light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Ensis pendant light

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£429.99

Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£189.99

Item almost out of stock

Black Friday 2= -30%
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Temporarily out of stock

GU10 – smart spotlight

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£29.99

Temporarily out of stock

GU10 – smart spotlight

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£29.99

Temporarily out of stock

Enrave pendant

Hue White Ambiance

Enrave pendant

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£269.99

Item almost out of stock

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Up to 1600 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm white light
Hue Bridge included
Hue Bridge included

£89.99

Temporarily out of stock

Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Shop all kitchen lights
Modern kitchen lit with kitchen track lighting

Task-to-mood kitchen lighting

With smart kitchen lighting, you can make the heart of your home ready for anything. Bright white light helps you prep a meal, while softer tones transform it into the perfect entertaining space.

Best kitchen lights for mood lighting

Exclusive
Perifo linear light bar

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo linear light bar

29 watts
95 cm on rail
Up to 2050 lumen
Perfect for larger spaces

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Perifo rail 1 m

Hue

Perifo rail 1 m

1 metre
Fits up to five spots/pendants
Fits up to one compact light tube

£59.99

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo cylinder spotlight

5.3 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

£99.99

20% off
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

£63.99

Black Friday 2= -30%
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£209.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flourish pendant light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Flourish pendant light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£374.99

Temporarily out of stock

40% off
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£169.99

£101.99

Temporarily out of stock

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Up to 1600 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Blends white and coloured light
Includes power supply
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£17.99

Shop all kitchen lights
image by janarts containing Furniture, Countertop, Property, Cabinetry, Table

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by janarts containing Furniture, Countertop, Property, Cabinetry, Table

@janarts

image by huisje_azul containing Window, Cabinetry, Light, Sink, Wood

@huisje_azul

image by inciyuyucu containing Plant, Property, Table, Wood, Houseplant

@inciyuyucu

image by snaideroamsterdam containing Furniture, Table, Building, Cabinetry, Plant

@snaideroamsterdam

image by anonymous containing Furniture, Purple, Light, Chair, Interior design

@airtibo

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Chair, Couch

@living_in_ladepladsen

image by anonymous containing Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Countertop

@luckyenki

Guide to kitchen smart lighting

What colour light is best for kitchens?

How do I lighten up a dark kitchen?

What is the best lighting for a kitchen island?

More smart kitchen lighting ideas

6 Kitchen lighting ideas

6 Kitchen lighting ideas

The best kitchen lighting ideas from the experts at Hue. Brighten up all areas of your kitchen to help you cook, decorate, relax and socialise.

Explore more kitchen lighting ideas
Guide to kitchen recessed lighting

Guide to kitchen recessed lighting

Recessed lighting suits all types of kitchens. Need inspiration? Read our guide of how to best use recessed lighting in your kitchen

Explore more kitchen recessed lighting tips

Explore other rooms

Living room lighting

Bedroom lighting
Bathroom lighting

Bathroom lighting

Dining room lighting

Home office lighting

Front and backyard lighting
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay