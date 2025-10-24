Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 3-pack
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full colour and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Compatible with all philips hue products.
Product highlights
- Up to 806 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential colour
- Control using app or voice
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes