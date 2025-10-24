Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Flourish table light

Flourish table light

Flourish's elegant handmade glass shade brings diffused tunable white and colour light to any occasion or activity. Get warm light for relaxing, cool light for focusing and colourful light to create the perfect ambience. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands. Control the Flourish table lamp effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity means no unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Tunable white and colour light
  • Includes 1,100 lumen A60 bulb
  • App and voice control
  • Zigbee- and Matter-compatible
  • Handmade glass shade
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Glass

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay