Flourish's elegant handmade glass shade brings diffused tunable white and colour light to any occasion or activity. Get warm light for relaxing, cool light for focusing and colourful light to create the perfect ambience. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands. Control the Flourish table lamp effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity means no unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.