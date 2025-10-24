Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 2-metre strip and bring ambience to places that were previously inaccessible. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.
Current price is £79.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Multi Colour
Colour(s)
multi
Material
Silicone