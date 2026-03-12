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Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight
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About the Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight

With their contemporary design, millions of colours of smart light and IP44 rating, these three Xamento 8.6-inch recessed downlights in white blend into any bathroom’s decor. Add some fun to your daily routine or dim low to help you relax.

  • Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
  • 70-mm cutout diameter
  • Fixed head
  • Rated for damp locations
  • 400 lumens each
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