Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight
Item no longer available
About the Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight
With their contemporary design, millions of colours of smart light and IP44 rating, these three Xamento 8.6-inch recessed downlights in white blend into any bathroom’s decor. Add some fun to your daily routine or dim low to help you relax.
- Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
- 70-mm cutout diameter
- Fixed head
- Rated for damp locations
- 400 lumens each
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103072900
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103072900
- Net weight
- 0.59 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.86 kg
- Height
- 100 mm
- Length
- 209 mm
- Width
- 219 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004611301
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available