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Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Xamento recessed spotlight

Xamento recessed spotlight

Add a little fun to your daily routine with the Xamento recessed downlight in white, which offers millions of colours of smart light. With an IP44 rating and contemporary design, this light blends into any bathroom's decor.

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Product highlights

  • Includes GU10 bulb
  • 70-mm cutout diameter
  • Fixed head
  • Rated for damp locations
  • 400 lumens
View all product specs
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Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)

Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)

Philips Hue smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to make sure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for lighting humid environments. Each bathroom light meets IP44 standards.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's supported

Other

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