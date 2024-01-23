Learn how Perifo track lighting works and how all the components fit together.
Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants, 1 light bar)
This ceiling track lighting kit in black includes a linear light bar, two pendant lights, a 1.5-meter rail, a 1-meter rail, and a PSU that sits in between two rails.
£654.94
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- 2 pendants, 490 lm @2700k each
- 1 light bar, 1700 lm @2700k
- Takes up 39.4 wattage from power supply unit
- 271.5 cm
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
Add on to your kit
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Hue
Perifo straight connector
£16.99
Hue
Perifo rail 0.5 m
£44.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
£99.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Perifo cylinder pendant
£129.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Perifo linear light bar
£169.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube large
£259.99
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 2-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo ceiling 100 W 2-point power supply unit
1 x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m
This 1.5-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 1.5 m
1 x Hue Perifo rail 1 m
This 1-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 1 m
2 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder pendant
These long, slender pendant lights in black are perfect for hanging over a dining room table. Just click them into Perifo rails and direct their colourful light downwards. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo cylinder pendant
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo linear light bar
Give larger spaces some colour! Click the black linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo linear light bar
Learn about Perifo
What is smart track lighting?
Build a custom track lighting kit
Get step-by-step instructions in choosing each component separately to build your custom track lighting system.
Specifications
Product information
Questions & Answers
Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?
Can I control Perifo track lighting with Bluetooth?
Can I control Perifo track lighting with Bluetooth?
How do I calculate the maximum number of lights I can add to my Perifo track lighting set-up?
How do I calculate the maximum number of lights I can add to my Perifo track lighting set-up?
Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?
Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?
Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?
Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?
What is included in a Perifo track lighting kit?
What is included in a Perifo track lighting kit?
Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?
Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?
Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?
Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?
Can I install Perifo track lighting myself?
Can I install Perifo track lighting myself?
How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?
How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?
Can I replace the bulbs in my Perifo lights myself?
Can I replace the bulbs in my Perifo lights myself?
Can I extend a Perifo track lighting kit with additional lights?
Can I extend a Perifo track lighting kit with additional lights?
Does a Perifo track lighting kit come preassembled?
Does a Perifo track lighting kit come preassembled?
What mounting materials come with a Perifo track lighting kit?
What mounting materials come with a Perifo track lighting kit?
How can Perifo lights be moved on the rail?
How can Perifo lights be moved on the rail?
What comes in the box when I order Perifo track lighting?
What comes in the box when I order Perifo track lighting?
What kind of mounting options do Perifo track lighting rails have?
What kind of mounting options do Perifo track lighting rails have?
What is a Perifo track lighting extension cable and electrical box cover?
What is a Perifo track lighting extension cable and electrical box cover?
What's the difference between external and internal corner connectors?
What's the difference between external and internal corner connectors?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.