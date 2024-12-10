Reimagine the way you watch live sports with Hue Sports Live

Bring the stadium atmosphere right into your home. With Sports Live, your Philips Hue lights don’t just illuminate your space – they respond to every highlight of the match. Kick-offs, goals, red and yellow cards and more come alive in your room with vibrant lighting effects designed to boost the excitement of every game.

What do you need to start enjoying Sports Live?

To enjoy Sports Live, just make sure you have a Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro along with at least one colour-capable Hue light set up in your chosen Room or Zone for match effects. That’s everything you need, nothing else is required!

1. Get ready before the match starts:

To enjoy the full Sports Live experience, set it up early before kick-off or during the match.

The setup takes about 5–10 minutes, giving you time to choose your room, your lighting style and your preferred match settings.

Make sure you’re logged into your Hue account, as Sports Live needs to connect to the cloud to deliver real-time effects.

2. Choose the Perfect Room for the Experience

Sports Live works its magic only in Rooms and Zones that contain at least one colour-capable Hue light; these lights deliver the dynamic match effects.

Mixed lighting setups? Totally fine, you don’t need a colour only room. White and White ambience lights are welcome too, but they won’t react to match moments.

3. Activating Sports Live Is Simple

If you're new to Entertainment set-ups:

Open the Sync tab in the Hue app. Tap Get Started. Select Sports Live - Championship 2026 and follow the steps.

If you already use Hue Sync or other entertainment features:

Open the Sync tab. Tap the What button in the bottom left corner. Tap the blue "+" button. Choose Sports Live - Championship 2026.

During setup you’ll:

Choose your favourite team (optional, but helps the app tailor match suggestions)

Select the room that will host your lighting experience

Pick your preferred match scene (you can change the scene/brightness later during the match)

4. Follow the Matches You Care About

Stay ahead of the game by following the upcoming matches. Once you are following a match, Sports Live will automatically activate when it begins, so you never miss a moment.

The app will not send push notifications, but you will see match reminders prominently on the Hue app homepage.

5. Watch Your Lights React in Real Time

Once the match starts, your lights transform into a dynamic extension of the match:

The match scene that you have chosen sets the mood

Special lighting effects react to your team's highs and lows

Your room fills with real-time dynamic effects throughout the match

How the lights react to key match moments

Match started: green blinking for 5 seconds.

green blinking for 5 seconds. Goal scored: a 5-second animation in the scoring team’s colours.

a 5-second animation in the scoring team’s colours. Penalty shootout: blue blinking for 5 seconds.

blue blinking for 5 seconds. Yellow card: yellow blinking for 5 seconds.

yellow blinking for 5 seconds. Red card: red blinking for 5 seconds.

red blinking for 5 seconds. Second yellow card (resulting in a red): red-and-yellow blinking for 5 seconds.

red-and-yellow blinking for 5 seconds. Break ends/ match resume: green blinking for 5 seconds.

green blinking for 5 seconds. Upon victory: a 15-second animation in the winning team’s colours.

Smart Behind-the-Scenes Magic

To provide smooth visual effects, Sports Live will temporarily create special scenes in your selected room.

These scenes:

Are created automatically at the start of the match

Are removed automatically when the match ends

Should not be manually deleted or edited, doing so may affect the experience

If you attempt to delete or edit one, the Hue app will warn you, so you’re always in control.

How to Control Sports Live

While the feature is active:

Accessories such as tap dials or dimmer switches will not override the effects

To turn Sports Live off, use: The Stop banner on the home screen, or The Sync button in the Sync tab.



Pause and Resume Anytime

Need a moment? You can stop Sports Live and resume whenever you're ready.

Your delay settings will be saved, although you may need to fine-tune them again depending on your live stream source.

What You’ll See in the App

Depending on the timeline of the match, the app adapts to keep things clear:

No match? You’ll see upcoming games and a prompt to follow

You’ll see upcoming games and a prompt to follow Match starts soon? A countdown begins

A countdown begins Match live? You’ll see the current match status and can activate Sports Live immediately

Do you have Hue Sync box? You can enjoy Sports Live and Hue Sync at the same time by choosing different lights for each.

You can enjoy Sports Live and Hue Sync at the same time, even if some of your lights are in both configurations. But Hue Sync takes priority, so Sports Live won't work on lights that are set up for Sync Entertainment Area.

When only some lights overlap, Sports Live can start, but the app will notify you that Hue Sync is prioritised for those shared lights.

By assigning in the app separate lights to each feature, you get the best of both experiences without interruption.

FAQs

Why doesn’t my Room/Zone appear during setup?

It needs at least one colour-capable light.

Why aren’t my white lights reacting?

Sports Live effects require colour-capable lights. In a Room/Zone with both colour-capable and white/white ambience lights, only your colour-capable lights will show Sports Live effects.

My lights suddenly reacted, why?

You likely subscribed to a match that just started.

Why can’t I change scenes with my switch?

Accessories don’t override the Sports Live experience. To change the scene that’s active during Sports Live, go to the Sync tab, select Sports Live, and tap the Scene button to choose a different Scene.

Why do I see scenes named after countries?

These are temporary Sports Live scenes that get removed automatically after the match.

Why are my Sports Live effects out of sync with the live match I'm watching on my TV?

Synchronise the match time on your TV with the match time shown on the Sync tab in the Hue app to make sure your Sports live effects happen at the right moment of the match.

To change the delay, go to the Sync tab, select Sports live, and tap the Delay button. You can only use this feature while a match is in progress.

Why can't I see more upcoming matches?

Only planned matches are shown in the Hue app. Future matches will be shown as soon as they are confirmed.

How do I change the lights that show Sports Live effects?

Go to the Sync tab, select sports live, and tap the Where button to change the selected Room/Zone used for Sports live.

*Hue Sports Live is powered by third‑party match data; therefore, it may not always be available or work as expected, and the experience may vary at times. Availability and performance cannot be guaranteed.

**Warning: contains flickering lights that may affect people with photosensitive epilepsy or other light sensitivities. Please use caution and stop use immediately if symptoms occur.