Synchronise your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Experience immersive lighting that reacts instantly to all on-screen content, including built-in streaming apps, films, sport and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.



What you’ll need

– Compatible Samsung & LG TV*

– At least one colour-capable Hue light

– Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)

– Hue Bridge

– Hue app

Best for

– Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV

– Casual gaming

– Minimal, no-hardware set-up