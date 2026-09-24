Create your Hue entertainment set-up

Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
Whether you want a simple set-up or the ultimate experience, there's a Hue sync option for every home.

How do you want to sync your lights?

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

A TV screen setup with entertainment lighting and showing the Philips Hue Sync TV app.

Sync TV app

Sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

Synchronise your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Experience immersive lighting that reacts instantly to all on-screen content, including built-in streaming apps, films, sport and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.

What you’ll need
– Compatible Samsung & LG TV*
– At least one colour-capable Hue light
– Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)
– Hue Bridge
– Hue app

Best for
– Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV
– Casual gaming
– Minimal, no-hardware set-up

Our top picks for the Sync TV app

Sale
Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

$459.99

Sale
Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

$479.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$529.99

Temporarily out of stock

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

$489.99

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

$489.99

Sale
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

$299.99

Sync TV app FAQ

Which TVs are compatible?*

How do I get started?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?


 

A Philips Hue Play screen sync device with fish-eye lens attached on a TV and detecting the on-screen content.

Play screen sync

Sync my lights with any content on any TV

Bring TV lighting to any TV up to 85” with the Play screen sync device. The device attaches to your TV and its fish-eye lens captures the content and colours on your screen and syncs your Hue lights in real time to all content, including native TV apps and broadcast TV. 

What you’ll need
– Play screen sync device
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
– Hue app

Best for
– Syncing any on-screen content
– Native TV apps and broadcast TV
– Simple plug-and-play set-up

What you’ll need...

Philips Hue Play screen sync

Philips Hue Play screen sync

Play screen sync FAQ

What is Play screen sync?

Why choose Play screen sync?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*


 

Our top picks for Play screen sync

Sale
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$299.99

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$529.99

Temporarily out of stock

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

$489.99

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

$489.99

A Philips Hue Play 4K sync box placed on an entertainment system in front of a TV.

Play HDMI sync box in 4K or 8K

Sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

The Play HDMI sync box in 4K and 8K syncs your lights with HDMI-connected devices like streaming boxes and gaming consoles, delivering fast, precise light syncing in real time. The Play HDMI 4k sync box is ideal for everyday gaming and movies in crisp 4K. The Play HDMI 8K sync box supports higher resolutions and up to 120 frames per second for next-generation gaming and advanced home cinema.

What you’ll need
- Play HDMI sync box
– At least one Hue TV lightstrip*
- Hue app

Best for
– Syncing HDMI-connected content
– Advanced gaming set-ups
– Fast, smooth TV-light syncing

What you’ll need...

New
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

$249.99

HDMI sync box FAQ

What do I need to get started?

What's the difference between Play HDMI 4K sync box and 8K sync box?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*


 

Our top picks for HDMI sync box

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$529.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

$459.99

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

$489.99

New
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

$489.99

Compare sync options

Still deciding? Compare Hue sync solutions to find the set-up that's right for your TV and entertainment experience.

Popular

Sync box 8K

Shop sync box 8k
New

Sync box 4K

Shop sync box 4K
New

Screen sync

Shop screen sync

Sync TV app

Learn about sync TV app

Best for

Advanced home entertainment
Advanced home entertainment
Simple set up for almost any TV
Compatible Samsung & LG TVs

Works with TV apps

-
-
Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Works with HDMI devices

Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Setup

Advanced
Advanced
Easy
Easy

TV compatibility

Any TV
Any TV
All TVs up to 85″
Compatible TVs only

Hue Bridge required

No
No
No
Yes
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay