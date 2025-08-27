Indulge your imagination and let Philips Hue make your outdoor space look its very best. You can adjust the ambiance to any occasion: a big party, an intimate dinner or a moment of relaxation on a late summer night.
Enrich your outdoor space
Experience Hue Outdoor Lights
Create the perfect outdoor ambiance
Transform a lackluster backyard into a beautiful outdoor space with Philips Hue. Place coloured fixtures – from path lighting and wall lights to spotlights and beyond – throughout your garden, using fun splashes of colour or glowing tones to set the stage for an incredible outdoor event.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Decorate your space with strings of eye-catching Festavia globe lights, illuminate your home’s façade with Festavia permanent lights, run strip lights along your borders and paths, or add pops of colourful light to your garden with bollard and spot lights – they all help add a touch of magic to cosy dinners on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or a garden party. Create colourful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The system is low voltage, safe to use in your garden and easy to install. Forget about the electrician: go create and extend as you like.
Most popular outdoor products
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
$299.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter
$429.99
Hue
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
$44.99
Explore welcoming home
Lights that welcome you home
Automate your lights to welcome you home. Philips Hue lights up your front garden and driveway automatically when you arrive.
Learn about Philips Hue
Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment both inside and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.
Outdoor lights
Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
Hue Bridge
The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Controls
There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.