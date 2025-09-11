Support
Black extension cable with cylindrical connectors and matte finish, featuring threaded ends and a compact, coiled shape.

Outdoor 5m extension cable

The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters

Product highlights

  • Accessory
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 5m
  • Black
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

