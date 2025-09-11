Outdoor 5m extension cable
The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters
Current price is $39.99
Product highlights
- Accessory
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic