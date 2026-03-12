B39 Candle - E14 LED smart bulb
Current price is $109.99
Current price is $109.99
About the B39 Candle - E14 LED smart bulb
Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue tunable white and color candle bulb. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of expressive colors to create the perfect ambiance and complement your home décor. Ultra-low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to just 0.2% of its total brightness, maintaining consistent color performance at different dimming levels. The latest generation of this elegant dual-layer design bulb introduces new and improved features, including full-spectrum daylight that brings the feeling of natural daylight into your home. Relax in warm hues of a summer sunset or energize with crisp white tones of a winter sky. Chromasync ensures the bulb's 16 million colors are precisely matched across multiple bulbs without color deviation. The bulb is now 40% more energy efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Unlock even more features with a Hue Bridge.
- Up to 500 lumen
- Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Chromasync™ precision color matching
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103141309
Bulb characteristics
- Lamp shape
- Non directional candle
- Socket
- E14
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- PC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 5% <H<95% (non condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Choose your color
- Yes
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- LED lamp(s) included
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 195
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 135
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Ambience, Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Children's room, Kitchen, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103141309
- Net weight
- 0.04 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.08 kg
- Height
- 174 mm
- Length
- 55 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004295303
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103141309
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.2 W
- Power
- 3.7 W
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 4
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 39 mm
- Overall length
- 117 mm
- Overall width
- 39 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 500
- Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices
- Yes
- Diameter
- 39 mm
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Fitting/cap
- E14
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- NA
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Damp location, Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
The bulb
- Reference Control Setting*
- 4000K; via Hue app scene “Cool bright“
- Diameter
- 39 mm
- Form factor
- Bulb
- Height
- 117 mm
- Input voltage
- 220V-240V
- Light output
- White and color light
- Power factor
- 0.5
- Software upgradable
- Yes
- Wattage equivalent
- 40 W
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
- Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available