Effortlessly set the mood in any room of your home with the unconventional, compact Philips Hue Bloom. Simply plug into a wall socket and use the Bloom to cast colorful light as a standalone lamp or add it to your existing Hue system as an accent light. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

White and color light

LED integrated

Instant control via Bluetooth

Control using app or voice

Unlock all features with Hue Bridge