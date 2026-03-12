Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"
About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"
Elevate your Hue home entertainment experience with the Play gradient strip light pro. OmniGlow technology creates ultra-smooth, uniform wall-washing gradient effects that match the content of movies and shows. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise color matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the strip light to create the perfect ambiance for watching TV. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customize with the award-winning Hue app.
- Ultra-smooth gradient wall washing
- OmniGlow technology
- Suitable for TVs up to 100"
- Sync device and Hue app required
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103207777
Bulb characteristics
- Form factor
- 17mm*8.5mm*4000mm
Design and finishing
- Main Color Product
- Black
- Main product material
- Silicone
- Primary rooms
- Entertainment room
Durability
- Switch cycles
- 50,000
- Total lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustment options
- No
- Battery Included
- No
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Time needed to warm-up to 60% of light
- 1.5
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Adjustable color temperature
- Yes
- Light Source type
- LED
- Dynamic effects
- Yes
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length lightstrip illuminated
- 4,000 mm
- Length of cable without lights
- 330 mm
- Length of illuminated cable
- 4,000 mm
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103207777
- Net weight
- 0.81 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.1 kg
- Height
- 257 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 257 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004448103
Power consumption
- Standby Power
- 0.5
- Power
- 20
- Energy consumption per 1000h
- 24
Product dimensions and weight
- Power cable length
- 1,500
- Overall product height
- 8.5 mm
- Overall product length
- 4,000 mm
- Overall product width
- 17 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220-240
- IP main product
- IP20
- Protection class IEC
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- TV
- LED integrated
- Yes
The bulb
- Software upgrades
- Yes
What's supported
- Hue App
- iOS 17 or later, Android 12.0 and above
- Wi-Fi standard
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Software updates support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Number of connectable accesories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Wireless technology
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- Product Documentation
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available