How bright are Hue bulbs?

Brightness in lighting is measured in lumens, not watts. Lumens indicate the amount of visible light a bulb emits, while watts only measure energy usage.

Brightness levels of bulbs

Philips Hue bulbs are LED-based smart bulbs with adjustable brightness and color options, allowing you to easily manage brightness levels and perform lumens comparisons to choose the right lighting for each room.

Standard white hue bulbs: ~800 lumens (~60W incandescent equivalent).

(~60W incandescent equivalent). Hue white & color ambiance bulbs: ~800 lumens for 60W equivalent or higher for specialty bulbs.

for 60W equivalent or higher for specialty bulbs. Hue GU10 and BR30 spotlights: range from 400–600 lumens , suitable for accent lighting.

range from , suitable for accent lighting. Hue Strip lights: brightness varies along the strip; typically 1600 lumens per meter for the latest models.

Hue bulbs are dimmable, so the maximum lumens indicate the full brightness when set to 100%. To better understand how LED brightness works and what affects it, see our LED technology guide.



LED Bulb Brightness Guide

LED bulbs have a broad range of brightness, depending on their design and purpose:

Watt Equivalent Lumens Typical Use 40W incandescent 400–450 lumens Small lamps, night lights 60W incandescent 800 lumens Standard room lighting 75W incandescent 1100 lumens Larger rooms or bright task lighting 100W incandescent 1600 lumens Very bright lighting for kitchens, workspaces

LED efficiency: LED bulbs produce more lumens per watt than incandescent or CFL bulbs. A 10–12W LED can replace a 60W incandescent while providing 800 lumens.

LED bulbs produce more lumens per watt than incandescent or CFL bulbs. A 10–12W LED can replace a 60W incandescent while providing 800 lumens. Smart LED bulbs: Many modern smart LEDs (like Hue) can dim, change color, or adjust warmth without losing energy efficiency. To understand how they differ from other options, see our guide on how to compare bulb types.

Comparing Hue bulbs vs standard LED bulbs

Feature Philips Hue Bulbs Standard LED Bulbs Max Brightness ~800 lumens for most models 400–1600+ lumens Wattage 9–12W (for 60W equivalent) 5–20W (varies by brightness) Smart Control Yes, app & voice assistant Usually no, unless “smart” LED Color Options White, Warm White, Color Ambiance Usually white or warm white

Hue bulbs allow you to adjust brightness dynamically, while standard LEDs usually have fixed maximum brightness. In addition, smart bulbs like Hue are designed for superior energy efficiency and longer lifespan, making them a more sustainable and cost-effective choice over time.

Choosing the right brightness

Determine room size: larger rooms need higher lumen output. Consider purpose: task lighting requires 800–1600 lumens; ambient lighting may be fine at 400–600 lumens. Use smart control: hue bulbs allow dimming, so a single bulb can serve multiple needs.

Tip: For a 10×10 ft room, 2–3 standard 800-lumen Hue bulbs are typically sufficient for general lighting. Explore our rooms lighting products to find the perfect setup for every area of your home.

