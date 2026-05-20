Philips Hue Product Review Policy

Shop with confidence

With so many smart lighting products and accessories to choose from, it can be difficult to know which product is right for you. Product reviews help shoppers make more informed purchase decisions.

Learn from other consumers

We ask consumers to leave reviews explaining in their own words what they like and do not like, as well as any useful tips based on their experience. This helps other shoppers understand how products work in real-life situations, how easy they are to set up and use, and whether they meet expectations. Some reviews may also include photos or videos to help bring the experience to life.

Help us improve our products

Your opinion is important to us. We rely on feedback to understand what consumers value, where products perform well, and where we can improve. Ratings and Reviews help Philips Hue continue to innovate and improve products and services by integrating your voice.