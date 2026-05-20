Philips Hue Product Review Policy

Find out more about product reviews on Philips Hue, why your opinions are important to us, and how reviews help other shoppers make informed decisions. This policy also outlines the steps we take to keep reviews accurate and genuine and how we work to address fake or misleading content.
Why do we collect reviews at Philips Hue?
Shop with confidence
With so many smart lighting products and accessories to choose from, it can be difficult to know which product is right for you. Product reviews help shoppers make more informed purchase decisions.
Learn from other consumers
We ask consumers to leave reviews explaining in their own words what they like and do not like, as well as any useful tips based on their experience. This helps other shoppers understand how products work in real-life situations, how easy they are to set up and use, and whether they meet expectations. Some reviews may also include photos or videos to help bring the experience to life.
Help us improve our products
Your opinion is important to us. We rely on feedback to understand what consumers value, where products perform well, and where we can improve. Ratings and Reviews help Philips Hue continue to innovate and improve products and services by integrating your voice.
How do we collect reviews?
From consumers
Once you have purchased a product through our website, or registered your product purchased through our webshop or from a retailer, we may send you an email inviting you to leave an honest review on your product.
On our website
If you would like to share your opinion, you can leave an honest review directly on the product page by clicking the “Write a review” button.
What type of reviews will be displayed on our website?
In the interest of transparency, we use badges to show where reviews come from and whether the reviewer received a potential incentive.
Verified Purchase Review
This badge indicates that the review was written by a consumer who purchased the product through our webshop.
Incentivized Review
Possible incentives may include entry into a sweepstake, discount codes, vouchers, gift cards, loyalty points, or free products. These reviews are clearly labeled to ensure transparency.
Employee Review
This badge indicates that the review was written by someone that works for Signify.
How to write a review
Positive, neutral, or negative, we will publish your review as long as it meets the Bazaarvoice moderation and authenticity guidelines.
A few tips for writing an honest and helpful review:
- Only write a review after you have used the product
- Keep your review focused on your experience with the product
- Explain why you like or dislike the product
- Mention specific product characteristics, such as ease of use, app and lighting experience, or design
- If you received any incentive or you are a Signify employee, make sure you disclose this
- Do not focus on customer service topics such as pricing, ordering, or delivery; for these topics, please contact Customer Care directly
- Do not include any personal, sensitive or confidential information such as contact details or health-related information
How do we display reviews and ensure authentic content?
All reviews submitted through our website or review invitation emails go through a moderation process managed by Bazaarvoice, an independent third party. Bazaarvoice moderates reviews to help ensure they meet authenticity standards, remain relevant, and do not violate applicable moderation rules, such as profanity or spam. Positive, neutral, or negative, reviews are always published as long as they meet the Bazaarvoice moderation and authenticity guidelines.
The Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy has three main criteria for authentic review content:
Free from fraud and spam
Commercially reasonable efforts are taken to help prevent the submission of fraudulent content from any submission source. This could include disruptive or ‘trolling’ behavior, commercial messages, automated submissions (e.g. bots and scripts), illegitimate or degrading content from a client’s competitor, and self-promotion.
Free from edits, classification, and alteration
Reviews are not altered by anyone other than the original author, including corrections for spelling or grammar. Reviews are not removed, edited or withheld simply because they are negative or low-rated.
Transparent
When we invite you to leave a review, we do not ask for only positive feedback; we welcome honest opinions. If a consumer receives any incentive including money, discounts, or promotional items, in exchange for an unbiased review, this must be clearly disclosed.
We will only publish reviews that can be marked by the Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark. This mark is a symbol of our commitment to authentic consumer feedback and demonstrates that the reviews displayed on our product pages are safeguarded by an independent third party using fraud detection technology and industry best practices.
How we make sure our reviews are authentic
In our review form, we ask reviewers to confirm that they are submitting content based on their genuine experience with the product and, where relevant, to indicate how long they have been using it.
The Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark on our website reflects our commitment to genuine, unbiased, and transparent consumer feedback.
Positive, neutral, or negative, reviews are always published as long as they meet the Bazaarvoice moderation and authenticity guidelines.