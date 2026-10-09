Feel safer at home with Yale smart locks and Philips Hue.
Philips Hue and Yale
Door locked, lights off
Philips Hue and Yale smart locks work together to give you keyless entry to your home and control your lights as you come and go.
Let your lights and lock work together
Have your lights turn off as the door locks or turn on as you arrive home. You can even share access to your Yale locks with trusted friends and family so that they get the same warm welcome home as you!
Get Yale smart locks
Browse the collection of Yale smart locks to find the one that works best with your smart home.
Get Yale smart locks
Browse the collection of Yale smart locks to find the one that works best with your smart home.
Get support
We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and IFTTT, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.