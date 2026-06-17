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Outdoor Path lights

Light the way with outdoor path lights. Designed for walkways, driveways, patios, and garden paths, these smart outdoor lights combine elegant design with reliable weather-resistant performance.

Outdoor Path lights

Light the way with outdoor path lights. Designed for walkways, driveways, patios, and garden paths, these smart outdoor lights combine elegant design with reliable weather-resistant performance.

392 products
45% off with code GOAL45
Close up of front of 60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of 100W A21- E26 smart bulb

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
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Guide to Path lights

How far apart should I place path lights along my walkway?

Are decorative path lights durable enough to withstand harsh weather?

How do I choose the right style of path light for my landscape?

What are the most elegant lighting path lights for a modern patio?

How do I choose the best path lights for my garden?

What are the best outdoor motion sensor path lights?

Are there energy-efficient options for pathway lighting?

What are the benefits of Hue outdoor path lights?

Can I install path lights myself or do I need professional help?

Does Philips Hue offer solar path lights, or is a low-voltage system better for garden lighting?

Learn more about path lights

Outdoor lighting ideas with path lights

LED outdoor lighting ideas for every space

Discover inspiring outdoor lighting ideas for gardens, pathways, walls, balconies, and more. Create mood, safety, and style with smart outdoor lighting.
Security lighting guide

Security lighting guide: protect your home

Discover how smart security lighting, motion sensors, and automated home protection can deter intruders and provide peace of mind for your property.
Tips for using Philips Hue motion sensors

Motion sensor lighting guide

Learn how motion sensor lighting enhances home security and convenience. Discover tips on how to install Philips Hue motion sensor lights for your indoor and outdoor spaces.
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