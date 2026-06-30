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Gaming room lighting

Create an extra-captivating atmosphere for your gaming with gaming room lights. Dot a mix of bulbs, lamps, and lightstrips around your game room and set them to any color.

Gaming room lighting

Create an extra-captivating atmosphere for your gaming with gaming room lights. Dot a mix of bulbs, lamps, and lightstrips around your game room and set them to any color.

4 products
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge
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Guide to gaming room smart lighting

How should I light my gaming room?

Which smart lights work best in a gaming room?

How do I sync my game room lighting with a PC or TV?

Learn more about gaming room lighting ideas

Color smart lights for gaming

Color-changing light bulbs: 5 creative uses

Discover inspiring ways to use Hue smart lights for TV, movie nights, and everyday moments with immersive smart colored lighting.
Lighting ideas for a gaming room

10 gaming room lighting ideas

Level up your setup with these gaming room lighting ideas. From LED strips to immersive RGB sync, discover how to create the ultimate gaming atmosphere.
Sync lights with PC

Sync Lights to PC for Gaming

Learn how to sync lights to PC for an immersive gaming setup. Use the Philips Hue Sync app or Play HDMI Sync Box 8K for lag-free, responsive color.

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