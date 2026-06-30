Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $329.99
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $296.99
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $274.99
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge
Current price is $169.99
1-4 of 4
Results page 1 out of 1 loaded
1