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Smart Light fixtures

Complete your setup with fixtures designed for every room. From pendants and ceiling lights to wall fittings, every fixture integrates seamlessly with the Hue app — giving you full control throughout your home.

Smart Light fixtures

Complete your setup with fixtures designed for every room. From pendants and ceiling lights to wall fittings, every fixture integrates seamlessly with the Hue app — giving you full control throughout your home.

182 products
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Datura Ceiling Light

Datura Ceiling Light

Two separate color lights
⌀22.60 inch
Up to 4850 lumens
Aluminum profile
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Datura Ceiling Light

Datura Ceiling Light

Two separate color lights
11.81 x 47.24 inch
Up to 4250 lumens
Aluminum profile
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
New
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 4 inch

Slim Downlight 4 inch

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
1-12 of 182

Guide to smart light fixtures

What is the difference between a smart fixture and a smart bulb?

Will smart light fixtures slow down my home Wi-Fi?

What are the different styles of lamp fixtures available?

What are the best lamp fixtures for modern living rooms?

How do I choose the right lamp fixture for my bedroom?

Where can I find high-quality cylinder lamps?

Where can I find high-quality library lighting fixtures?

How can I install a Philips Hue light fixture?

Learn more about lamps fixtures

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

What is track lighting?

What is track lighting? Learn how it works, how to install track lighting, and explore modern, smart solutions like Philips Hue Perifo.
Color-changing LED lights

Smart home gym lighting ideas

Transform your fitness space with smart home gym lighting. Discover ideas to boost energy, improve focus, and create the perfect workout environment.

How lighting affects mood

How lighting affects mood

Explore how lighting affects mood, circadian lighting benefits, light and mental health tips, and use Philips Hue to support your wellbeing daily.
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