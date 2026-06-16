Smart Light fixtures

25% off with code GOAL25
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $76.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $389.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $179.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Datura Ceiling Light
Two separate color lights
⌀22.60 inch
Up to 4850 lumens
Aluminum profile
Current price is $439.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Current price is $65.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $119.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $179.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $249.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Datura Ceiling Light
Two separate color lights
11.81 x 47.24 inch
Up to 4250 lumens
Aluminum profile
Current price is $439.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $189.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $199.99
New
Slim Downlight 4 inch
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $76.99