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Smart light switches

Control smart lighting your way with Philips Hue smart switches. Adjust brightness, activate scenes, and manage multiple lights with convenient wireless controls designed for everyday use.

Smart light switches

Control smart lighting your way with Philips Hue smart switches. Adjust brightness, activate scenes, and manage multiple lights with convenient wireless controls designed for everyday use.

388 products
45% off with code GOAL45
Close up of front of 60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of 100W A21- E26 smart bulb

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
1-12 of 388

Guide to smart light switches

What is a smart light switch and how does it work?

Will smart light switches work if the Wi-Fi goes down?

Do I need a smart home hub to use a smart light switch?

How to replace or change a light switch?

How to install and connect a light switch​?

What are the common issues and solutions for smart switches?

Can a smart switch make a regular bulb smart?

Can I program a Philips Hue dimmer switch to trigger different light scenes based on the time of day?

Learn more about switches

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Install Philips Hue Dimmer Switch 

Learn how to install a dimmer switch with our easy guide. Follow simple dimmer switch installation instructions to set up your Philips Hue smart lighting.
Color-changing LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
Home gym lighting ideas

Smart home gym lighting ideas

Transform your fitness space with smart home gym lighting. Discover ideas to boost energy, improve focus, and create the perfect workout environment.

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