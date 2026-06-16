Smart LED lamps

25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $379.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $379.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Play wall washer
ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
Current price is $399.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $98.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Play wall washer
ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte white
Current price is $399.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is $319.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $399.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is $319.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient table lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $249.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Iris table lamp
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $120.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Play gradient light tube large
Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $249.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $109.99