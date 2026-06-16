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Smart LED lamps

Table, floor, bedside or portable — wherever you need a lamp, we've got you covered. Our smart LED lamps blend modern design with the power of the Hue ecosystem. Set the mood, sync with your entertainment, and control everything from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

Smart LED lamps

Table, floor, bedside or portable — wherever you need a lamp, we've got you covered. Our smart LED lamps blend modern design with the power of the Hue ecosystem. Set the mood, sync with your entertainment, and control everything from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

39 products
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient table lamp

Signe gradient table lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Iris table lamp

Iris table lamp

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*
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Guide to smart LED lamps

Do I need a smart hub to use smart LED lamps?

Can I group multiple smart LED lamps together?

Do I need a special dimmer switch to dim smart LED lamps?

What are the best LED lamps that combine smart technology with premium interior design aesthetics?

Are LED lamps dimmable​?

What are the best lamps for a modern home?

What are the best lamps for rustic home decor?

Are there any stylish or modern lamps that connect with speakers?

Can I control my lamp with my smartphone or voice commands?

What are the best smart lamps for adjustable brightness?

Learn more about lamps

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Best light for studying 

Discover the best light for studying with expert tips from Philips Hue. Learn how color lighting and desk study lamp placement can boost focus.
Color-changing LED lights

Smart home office lighting for focus

Learn how home office lighting improves focus, comfort, and video calls with practical desk lighting ideas and smart lighting tips.
Smart LED lights benefits

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
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