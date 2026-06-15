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Indoor Smart LED lighting

From kitchen to bedroom, from lamp to light fixture, our indoor smart lighting puts you in complete control. Tune brightness and color, set schedules and create personalized scenes from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

Indoor Smart LED lighting

From kitchen to bedroom, from lamp to light fixture, our indoor smart lighting puts you in complete control. Tune brightness and color, set schedules and create personalized scenes from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

104 products
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of BR30 - E26 smart bulb

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

2 x PAR38 bulb
White and color light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
1-12 of 104

Guide to indoor smart lighting

What are the advantages of Philips Hue over other top indoor lighting brands?

How do I calculate how many lumens I need for indoor lighting?

Can I control indoor LED lights with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit?

Which indoor LED lights are best for different rooms in the house?

How to hang christmas lights indoors?

What are some creative indoor rope lighting ideas for my home?

What are the best indoor lights for bedrooms?

Best indoor lighting setup to help me wake up naturally and sleep better?

What are the best stylish indoor LED lights?

What are the latest trends in indoor LED light design?

Learn more about indoor lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Color-changing LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
Smart LED lights benefits

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
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