25% off with code GOAL25
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $329.99
25% off with code GOAL25
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $139.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $296.99
New
Flux outdoor strip light 33ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is $249.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 91 ft
91 ft of string lights
32 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $379.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Flux strip light 10ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is $69.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $197.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $274.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft
5-meter extension / 16ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $89.99
New
Flux outdoor strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is $149.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 45 ft
45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $229.99
New
Neon outdoor strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is $199.99