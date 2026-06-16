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Decorative lights

Add personality to every room with decorative strip and string lights. Transform your space with customizable brightness, colors, and scenes. Create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or everyday living.

Decorative lights

Add personality to every room with decorative strip and string lights. Transform your space with customizable brightness, colors, and scenes. Create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or everyday living.

42 products
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
New
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 91 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 91 ft

91 ft of string lights
32 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

5-meter extension / 16ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
New
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 45 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 45 ft

45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
New
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
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Guide to decorative lights

What are the best places to use decorative lights in my home?

How do I choose the right decorative lighting for my room's style?

How to decorate a pergola with lights?

How can I choose decorative night lights that match my home decor?

What are the best LED lights for Christmas decorations?

What are the energy-efficient options for outdoor LED decorative lights?

What are the best outdoor spherical lights for Christmas decorations?

How do I install outdoor decorative lights safely?

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Discover how Philips Hue decorative string lights, LED options, and smart outdoor lights transform your home with creative tips and inspiration.

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