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TV Backlights

Bring your entertainment beyond the screen with our TV backlights. Designed to sync with movies, gaming, sports, and streaming content in real time, TV light strips and sync accessories create a more immersive viewing experience.

TV Backlights

Bring your entertainment beyond the screen with our TV backlights. Designed to sync with movies, gaming, sports, and streaming content in real time, TV light strips and sync accessories create a more immersive viewing experience.

396 products
45% off with code GOAL45
Close up of front of 60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of 100W A21- E26 smart bulb

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
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Guide to TV Backlights

How do smart TV backlights sync with what is on the screen?

Can I control my TV backlights with voice commands?

Can I customize the TV lighting effects through a mobile app?

How to fix a backlight to my tv​?

What is a tv backlight​?

What is the light strip length for a 55-inch TV?

Are Hue backlights compatible with all TV brands?

Can I control my TV backlight sync with a smartphone app?

What are the best LED strip lights for TV backlighting?

What are the best TV strips and sync accessories?

Learn more about TV backlights and LED TV strip lights

Light that sync with the TV

Lights that sync with tv

Discover how smart lights that sync with the TV transform your home theater. Learn how to sync LED lights to tv for immersive movies, gaming, and reduced eye strain.
Color-changing LED lights

Color-changing light bulbs: 5 creative uses

Discover inspiring ways to use Hue smart lights for TV, movie nights, and everyday moments with immersive smart colored lighting.
Home gym lighting ideas

How to connect Hue Sync with Netflix

Learn how to sync Hue with Netflix using our step-by-step guide, which will help you create an immersive surround lighting experience for your next Netflix binge.
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