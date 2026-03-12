Philips Hue wall light module

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Close up of front of Accessory Philips Hue wall light module
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Philips Hue wall light module

Bring your Nanoleaf triangle, mini triangle, and hexagon wall panels into the Hue ecosystem. The Philips Hue wall light module lets you control and customize your Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights — bringing the Hue experience to your wall panels for an expressive whole-room experience, perfect for every mood. Include your Nanoleaf panels in light scenes, automations, and schedules for a unified smart lighting setup. Simply click the wall light module into one of your panels to get started. If you're already a Hue user with Nanoleaf panels at home, this is the easiest way to bring them into your Hue ecosystem.

  • Hue app and voice control
  • Hue app control: up to 100 panels
  • Include Nanoleaf in light scenes
  • Create a whole-room experience
  • For Nanoleaf triangles & hexagons
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