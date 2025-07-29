Support
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 80 inch

Sale

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 80 inch

Get the most out of your home theater! Use these two Play light bars in black and a 2-meter lightstrip in your TV area for optimal surround lighting.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color light
  • Made for TV areas
  • Hue Bridge required (Play)
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay