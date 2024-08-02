*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge
Game on! A halo of reactive light from the Play gradient lightstrip for PC creates an immersive gaming experience. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the lights around you.
$229.98
$211.58
Product highlights
- Made for 24" to 27" monitors
- Blends white and colored light
- Bridge simple set up
- Add up to 50 lights
- Smart control with app, voice, accessories
In this bundle
1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 24”–27” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge