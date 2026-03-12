Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs + dimmer switch

$145.98

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Close up of front of Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs + dimmer switch
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs + dimmer switch

Step into the world of smart lighting with the Philips Hue Essential starter kit. Enjoy millions of colors, warm-to-cool white light and smooth dimming with two E26 smart bulbs. Set the mood with ready-made light scenes or create your own. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to unlock smart features, and enjoy effortless control with the Hue app, your voice with smart assistants, or the included dimmer switch.

  • Millions of colors
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Smooth dimming to 2%
  • App and voice control
  • Hue Bridge unlocks more features
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