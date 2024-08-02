*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Play light bar (Black) + extension
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bars in black. This bundle includes a Play light bar (power supply) and extension pack in black.
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar single pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar, which includes a power supply that can connect up to three light bars, can be stood upright, laid horizontally, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar single pack
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack
Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in black, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.Play light bar extension pack
