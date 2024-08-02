Support
Close up of front of Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

Sale

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.

Play light bar double pack

Bundles you might like

Halloween sale
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

$329.99

Halloween sale
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

$274.99

Halloween sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Halloween sale
Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

$219.99

Halloween sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

$65.99

Halloween sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$384.99

Halloween sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

$296.99

Shop Bridge bundles

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay