Close up of front of Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, you can enjoy dynamic lighting that changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.

Product highlights

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Simple Bridge setup
  • Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue Bridge

1 x Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

Bridge

